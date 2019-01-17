Share:

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said on Thursday that the PPP government will not make any compromise if the democracy was ‘attacked’.

Addressing the National Assembly, Bilawal said it would be a great democracy victory if the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government completes their five-year constitutional term.

Talking about the court decision that removed his name from the Exit Control List (ECL), Bilawal said the written verdict of the court was different from the spoken remarks of the chief justice.

He said the legal team of the PPP and senior party statement would soon issue a joint statement on the matter.

Bilawal recalled that the Sindh government gave people institutions like National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical College.

He said decisions were taken with consensus of majority in a democratic country. “But you are roaming the world seeking funds,” he said in a jibe to the government.

The PPP leader said his party wasn’t ready for compromise on ‘economic murder of the people’.

He said a day would come when the people would support the PPP in the general elections.

“Our party established several hospitals in Sindh, which showed our commitment to serve the masses,” he added.