ISLAMABAD – On the special directives of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fahmida Mirza, Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) started a high-performance three-week training camp of Pakistan volleyball team under Iranian head coach Hmid Movahedi here at Hamidi Hall on Wednesday. Acting DDG Training Muhammad Azam Dar told the The Nation that total 22 players and three coaches are attending the camp at PSB premises, where the players are being provided the best facilities. “The players are getting training in two sessions as the first session starts at 10am till 12pm while the evening session starts is conducted from 3:30pm to 6:30pm.” He said main aim of starting the camp is to prepare the boys for upcoming Asian Club Championship 2019 to be held in Chinese Taipei from April 25 to 30.