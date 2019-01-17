Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday responded to Prime Minister Imran Khan's tweets questioning why some lawmakers are “so scared” of the Exit Control List (ECL).

Quoting the premier's tweet, Bilawal wrote, "Obviously selected PM doesn’t understand the concept of human rights or freedom of movement."

"Funny it’s only the opposition members on ECL, government members are busy travelling. Including PM who despite promising not to travel for first six months has made more than 7 trips so far!" the PPP chairman added.

Earlier today, the premier tweeted saying, "Why are some of our lawmakers so scared of the ECL? Why are they so keen to go abroad? There is so much work to be done by politicians in and for Pakistan — the land they claim to love but some cannot wait to take frequent trips abroad and lawmakers have iqamas or residencies abroad.”

“Can anyone explain this strange phenomenon to those of us who would be quite happy to remain in and work for Pakistan because we actually love Pakistan,” PM Imran added.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court in a written order stated that the names of Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah should be removed from the no-fly list.

Last month, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government placed names of 172 suspects, including Bilawal and CM Shah, on the ECL following a JIT report in the ongoing money laundering probe.