Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Maryam Nawaz and other family members and have met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail today.

Former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz, Captain (retired) Safdar, Junaid Safdar and Hamza Shehbaz Sharif met Nawaz Sharif in Jail.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Maryam Aurangzeb, Ayaz Sadiq and other leaders of the party also met former PM at the Jail.

According to the reports, Nawaz Sharif was allowed to meet his family from 1 pm till 2:30 pm.

The ex-PM was allotted inmate number 4470 after being shifted to the Kot Lakhpat Jail in Lahore. His legal team had decided to challenge the Accountability Court’s verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC) in next week.

On December 24, Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison after being convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption reference.

The Accountability Court imposed Rs3.47 billion (USD 25 million) fine on the former prime minister for failing to provide money trail, besides seizure of his assets of Al-Azizia and Hill Metal property.