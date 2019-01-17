Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday presented a cheque of Rs 60 million to CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar for the Supreme Court and the Prime Minister Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand Dams Fund. The minister, during a meeting with CJP, informed that the amount was donated by the Pakistan Railways, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Railways.–APP

Pakistan Railways had established separate donations for dam fund on the directions of the minister whereas the amount was being collected through passenger tickets.