Muzffargarh - Ensure access to each and every child under five years to administer polio vaccine drops, directed Engineer Amjad Shoaib Tareen DC Muzaffargarh while presiding over a polio eradicatio campaign evening meeting .The line departments should realize their responsibilities. He visited union council Lutkaran and checked team work in campaign Dr Muhammad Kazim Khan DHO( HR/MIS ) accompanied the DC.They checked team No.6 and questioned team members LHW Shazia Bibi and Tahira Javed about finger and door marking. He verified the habitants of the area about the performance of health teams in the campaign. The Deputy Commissioner expressed satisfaction at the department performance and campaign management in the District. He appreciated team leader LHS Rashida and her team work. Dr Kazim Khan briefed the DC about the cold chain maintenance and standards of vaccine.