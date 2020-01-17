Share:

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Khursheed Shah on Friday has been produced before accountability court in assets beyond income case.

During the hearing, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has filed a plea to launch corruption inquiry against the accused.

A questionnaire based on 10 queries has also been submitted in the court which will be handed over to Shah’s lawyers today.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT), headed by NAB DG in Multan Attiqur Rehman, has been formed on the orders of NAB chairman to probe into Khursheed Shah’s case.

PPP leader along with 17 others are named in a reference pertaining to corruption of over Rs1 billion.

On Sept 18, 2019 the NAB arrested senior PPP leader Syed Khursheed Shah in a case regarding his alleged assets beyond means. "NAB Sukkur arrested Syed Khursheed Shah in the assets beyond means case," a brief handwritten statement issued by NAB Islamabad said.

Multiple corruption cases against Shah are under investigation with NAB. In 2012, an accountability court had directed NAB to file a reference against him on a complaint pertaining to alleged accumulation of illegitimate assets.

In 2013, NAB had reopened two corruption cases against Shah under the directives of the Lahore High Court.

In July, 2019, NAB Chairman retired justice Javed Iqbal had approved nine inquiries against different personalities, including Shah.