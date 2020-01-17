Share:

ISLAMABAD - Major General Babar Iftikhar has replaced Major General Asif Ghafoor as new head of the military’s media wing, announced the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) directorate here on Thursday.

Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor has been posted as general officer commanding (GOC) Okara. As part of the reshuffle, Major General Azher Waqas has been posted as Director General of Military Intelligence.

A two-star general belonging to the army’s Armoured Corps, Maj Gen Iftikhar had previously been serving as the general officer commanding 1 Armoured Division, Multan. Maj Gen Iftikhar was commissioned in 6 Lancers in March 1990. He is a graduate of Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defence University Islamabad and Royal Command and Staff College Jordan. The general officer carries with him a rich command, staff and instructional experience.

He served as Brigade Major in an Armoured Brigade, Brigadier Staff in an Infantry Division in North Waziristan and Chief of Staff in Corps Headquarters. He has commanded an Armoured Brigade and infantry Brigade in North Waziristan (Op ZeA). He also served on the faculty of Pakistan Military Academy and National Defence University Islamabad. He is happily married and is blessed with four sons. He is a passionate reader and an avid golfer, according to the officials. He was presently commanding an Armoured Division before being appointed as DG ISPR.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor in a tweet, soon after the announcement of his new posting, thanked everyone he remained associated with during his tenure as DG ISPR. He presented very special thanks to media all across.