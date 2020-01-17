Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has announced hosting mass-wedding ceremonies of orphan and destitute couples at Governor’s House and the first ceremony to be held in February.

Chairing a meeting at the Governor’s House here on Thursday, he said the mass-weddings would be financed by philanthropists and Punjab Governor’s House will open its gates for the great cause.

The governor said that 10 percent of the ceremonies would be arranged for the couples belonging to minorities. Chief Minister’s Complaint Cell Vice-Chairman Nasir Suleman, Badshahi Masjid Khateeb Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Chairman LPG Association Irfan Khokhar, Mian Saeed Ahmed Deray Wala, Farrukh Chughtai, AND social workers including Shah Rukh Jamal and Chaudhry Mohammad Jamil also attend the meeting.

Punjab Governor Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that the decision was another step towards Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision of opening the Punjab Governor’s House to the common man. He said that orphan and needy couples from across Punjab would be wedded during these ceremonies. He said the mass wedding would be a permanent feature of the Governor’s House calendar with financial support from the wealthy and the affluent.