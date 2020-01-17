Share:

Lahore - As the Punjab government has forwarded the latest medical report of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to a Special Medical Board for opinion, his personal physician has termed it an undeniable document coming from a world renowned cardiothoracic surgeon [Dr Lawrence].

On receiving a notarized medical report from Dr Adnan Khan, the government sent it to the medical board for examination and medical opinion. Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmood Ayaz is heading the 14-member board.

Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid said the emergent meeting of medical board would be convened for evaluation of latest health condition of Nawaz Sharif. She said that the final decision would be taken in light of board’s recommendations.

The board that earlier monitored treatment of Nawaz Sharif at Services Hospital and recommended his shifting abroad is most likely to meet on Friday (today). It will submit its findings to the health department within next couple of days to enable the government to take a final decision on ex-PM’s application seeking extension in his stay abroad.

Though the picture featuring Nawaz Sharif and family in a food outlet in London’s posh locality has raised questions about seriousness of his health condition and the ruling party hinted at opposing further extension in his stay abroad, Dr Adnan Khan is quite hopeful of a positive outcome. “No medical expert can deny the self explanatory report”, he said while taking to The Nation on telephone from London. Ex-PM’s physician said that world renowned consultant cardiothoracic surgeon at London’s Harley Street Clinic had given detailed report which could not be refuted by any medical expert in any country.

“Dr David R Lawrence is world renowned surgeon at a well reputed health facility in London. The report carries all the necessary details about health conditions, diagnosis test and treatment plan for Nawaz Sharif. No expert can contradict findings of Dr Lawrence”, he maintained.

Dr David Lawrence, who is known for performing minimally invasive chest surgery and lung cancer surgery, has given report carrying Nawaz’s medical history from 2003 to 2019 and current treatment plan.

“I recommend that Mr Sharif undergoes coronary angiography at the earliest as there is a significant part of his heart at risk. I would strongly recommend urgent coronary intervention. Failure to do this could compromise his myocardium, his cardiac health and his well being. The Guy’s and St Thomas’ Haematology experts are managing his unstable platelets count to make him safe for an invasive procedure including lymph node biopsy,” the report reads.