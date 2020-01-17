Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has decided to file three new corruption references against two former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani and former president Asif Zardari.

The Executive Board Meeting of NAB gave this approval at its meeting held here yesterday.

The meeting also given clean chit to Special Assistant to PM on Overseas and Human Resources, Syed Zulfi Bukhari, in an ongoing inquiry on the basis of lack of evidences.

Chairman NAB Justice (R) Javeed Iqbal chaired the board meeting and authorized four investigations and nine inquiries.

According to details, the NAB board gave approval to file first reference against Asif Zarfari, Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Khawaja Anwar Majeed and Khawaha Abdul Ghani Majeed in fake bank accounts scam. The accused allegedly violated the rules and took precious vehicles on low prices from Toshkhana causing a loss to national exchequer.

The EBM authorised to file second corruption reference against former ambassador Kamran Shafi and former high commissioner Wajid Shams-ul-Hassan for allegedly inflicting $27,000 and 28,000 pounds loss to the national exchequer. The NAB Board approved the third corruption reference against honorary secretary State Bank of Pakistan Staff Cooperative Housing Society, Abdullah Alvi, and others for cheating people and devouring their Rs 7.8 million.

The meeting also authorized conducting four investigations against various personalities including Nishat Chaunian Limited, its officers, Nepra and Central Power Purchasing Agency, others, officers of Sindh Health Department, members Procurement Committee, Program Manager Hepatitis Prevention and Control Programme, government of Sindh and others, Rehmat Baloch, Health Minister Balochistan, Quetta and others, Ejaz Hussain Jakhrani, former MNA, District Jacobabad and others.

The board meeting also authorized conducting nine inquiries against several suspects including the management of Safe City Project, Islamabad, TEPA, officers/officials of LDA and others, Muhammad Ramzan Awan, former secretary local government Sindh and others, Xen Muhammad Ashiq, Project Director Muhammad Riaz, Gapco, Gujranwala and others, officers/officials of Bank of Khyber, Peshawar and others, Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang, MNA, Javed Iqbal, Patvari, Alipur, MJuzaffargarh and others,Messrs Teaching Hospital,senior purchase officer/ officials of Teaching DHQ hospital, DG Khan, pharmacy suppliers and others, Shaukat Basra, former MPA, Parliamentary secretary, Punjab, Haroonabad, Bahawalnagar and others, owners, directors and others of Messers Abdullah Shah Ghazi Sugar Mills limited.

The EBM also approved sending inquiry against officials of CDA to CDA administration for taking appropriate action as per law. The EBM approved sending inquiry against Shakil Ahmed, former DG Parks, and others of Horticulture Authority, Lahore, to chief secretary Punjab for further legal proceedings.

The EBM approved transferring inquiry against NGOs like SDPI, Fafen, FAO and others to Interior Ministry for further proceedings. The EBM authorized transferring the ongoing inquiry against officers of FATA Rural Program Project, directorate of Education and others to relevant department for legal action. The EBM authorised transferring the ongoing inquiry against Syed Arif Khan, Director Messers Canal View Peshawar, and others to Peshawar Development Authority for further action.

The NAB EBM authorized closing of inquiry against officers/ officials and others of Punjab Thermal Power Limited, Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development, Zulfiqar Bukhari son of Wajid Bukhari, management, officers/officials of Lahore Knowledge Park Company due to lack of incriminating evidence.

The Chairman NAB said that NAB’s faith is corruption free Pakistan. Priority of NAB is ensuring eliminating corruption from society and taking mega corruption cases to their logical conclusion as per law.