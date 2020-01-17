Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr.Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob said that the university would setup a state of the art Nursing School to meet the demands of health professionals in the region. He said it in a meeting with Dr Rozina Karmaliani Interim Dean, School of Nursing and Midwifery during his recent visit to Agha Khan University Karachi.

He further said that the university is currently in expansion phase and starting various programs matching needs of the market. Nursing is one of the fields which lack qualified professionals in the country particularly in Southern Punjab. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has recently established a faculty of Allied Medical Sciences including a nursing school keeping in view the demand of human resource in this area. On this occasion, Vice Chancellor discussed syllabi and other technical details to initiate educational programs in the field of nursing. He was of the view that academic excellence will be ensured to boost teaching and research in medical sciences and collaboration with national and international institutions will be encouraged. Dr. Rozina Karmaliani praised efforts of the Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob, Vice Chancellor to boost quality education and his initiatives to start new disciplines in the university.