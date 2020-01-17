Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday the backdrop of his recent visits to Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Qureshi briefed Pompeo regarding his recent visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia in order to de-escalate tensions, where the Pakistani foreign minister met with senior-level government officials in the Middle East.

Qureshi told the US Secretary of State that Pakistan was ready to play any role in ensuring peace and stability prevailed in the Middle East.

Qureshi further pointed out that Pakistan has already made it clear that it will not join anyone else's war. Qureshi said last week that Pakistan endeavours to play a vibrant and positive role for establishment of lasting peace.