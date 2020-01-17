Share:

Gujranwala - A worker of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was shot dead at home by unknown accused here in Model Town, area Gujranwala.

It was reported that Abid Sandhu was present in his home when some armed men entered into the home and shot him to dead. The incident sparked panic in the area, while receiving the information local police rushed on the spot and started investigations. Later CPO also visited the spot and assured the deceased family for early arrest of the accused persons.

Missing child recovered by Okara police

CPO Gohar Abbas Bhutta told that a team under the supervision of SP city have been constituted to trace the accused persons.

Our correspondent adds:

ATC grants bail in murder case

Gujranwala: Anti Terrorism Court in Gujranwala has granted interim bail to an accused involved in murder of former provincial Minister. According to FIR some armed men shot to dead former minister Rana Shamshad Ahmed Khan along with his son on 31st, May 2015, while heirs lodged FIR against Rafiq alias Fiqi and his companions. After incident, accused Rafiq alias Fiqi flew abroad and he was got declared proclaimed offender by the court. It was told that accused Rafiq came back to Pakistan a few days before and he applied bail in the court. The Judge anti terrorism court Syed Ali Imran has granted the interim bail to the accused on two surety bonds of two lac each till 21st January 2020.

Two groups fought over dance

Gujranwala: Two groups of spectators fought in Theater during the dance performance of actress Saima. It was reported that actress was performing dance when they quarrelled and beat each other with sticks and chairs, and also started aerial firing which caused harassment in the theatre. On receiving the information police party reached on the spot while accused persons fled away.

Missing child recovered

Okara: The foreign nationality holder 13 years old Child was recovered by the A Division police within 24 hours. As per details, a foreign nationality holder child emerged from home at Akbar road and disappeared. The family members of the child contacted the police. The DPO assigned the case to the DSP city Nadeem Afzaal and the SHO PS A Division Qalbe Abbas. The police started efforts for the recovery of the child. One team was sent to Karachi-ward and the other Lahore-ward. The child had departed to Karachi through train. At Hyderabad a railway police guard checked the boy and took complete information from the child. The guard handed over the child to the Station Master who informed the Okara police on phone. The A Division police reached Hyderabad and took custody of the boy from station master. The child was brought back to Okara and handed over to the parents. The DPO had praised the performance of his staff.

Three die in different

incidents

Okara: Three persons died in various incidents. According to details, Rizwan of village 53/3R was going by motorcycle on Gogera-Sahiwal highway when he reaced nearby village 46/GD an unknown oncoming vehicle hit and ran over him. he died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle escaped from the scene.

In village Kund Bohrr the 9 years old Muhammad Faizan s/o Alllah Dad was stuck up in the running turbine and died on the spot. A burnt corps of an unknown man was found beside the Shergarh road near Akhtarabad. The deadbodies were taken in custody by the police and investigations were started in the concerned police stations.

Govt commited to make

Pakistan green, clean

Okara: The Deputy Commissioner Usman Ali vowed that the Clean & Green Pakistan campaign must be brain-target of every Pakistani. He said the atmospheric pollution was the biggest problem of the whole world.

In Pakistan the situation of greenery was very grave. He said the govt faced troublesome problems to plant utmost number of trees. The DC was chairing the meeting on the C & GP campaign. The Divisional Forest Officer Muhammad Gohar Mushta, SDO Forest Iftikhar Hussain Janjua also briefed the meeting regarding special efforts in plantation and greenery spread campaign participated by the private sector, schools, colleges, business institutions, industrialist and farmers. The DC advised the meeting that masses from all aspects of life must participate in the campaign as the national responsibility.

DPO responds to show cause notices

(Okara): The District Police Officer Umar Saeed Malik chaired the orderly room at the Tayyab Saeed Shaheed Police Lines and attended the responses of the subordinate staff on show cause notices. After checking the responses and hearing the plea of the policemen, the DPO confiscated 2 years service of the SI Muhammad Aslam and the SI Muhammad Sarwar and reversal of salary. The salaries of ASI Ijaz Ahmad, Constable Zafar Iqbal, and Constable Shahzad were decreased as well. 2 years service of the constable Allah Nawaz was confiscated, and Constable Sardar Ali and the constable Muhammad Afzaal were issued Censure.

Anti-encroachment

drive starts

Okara: Anti-encroachment operation was started by the Municipal Corporation Okara. The chief officer MC Fida Iftikhar Mir, under the orders of the Deputy Commissioner, led the anti-encroachment drive through Sadar Bazaar Haq Bazaar, Rail Bazaar, and Hospital bazaar. Initially the shop keepers having set their things outside their shops were directed to remove these things and clear the passage for public. A limit-line had been decided before all shops. The shopkeepers exceeding from the limit would have to face legal action and imposition of heavy fine.