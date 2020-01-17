Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said on Thursday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will not return back to the country.

Speaking to newsmen in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhry said that he has come to know that Shehbaz Sharif has bought 12 new hats.

The Minister refrained from commenting on Faisal Vawda’s matter of bringing a boot on a TV talk show by stating that this will create a new problem on media.

Replying to a question, he underlined the need of better working relationship between the government and the Opposition for stability in the country.

He lauded the cooperation of the Opposition on the all important legislation in the National Assembly including the bills related to Service Chief’s Extension.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the Opposition acted wisely on the matter and said that talks are underway for the smooth legislation on the amendments in the NAB law and appointments in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

It may be noted that, the National Assembly (NA), earlier this month, had unanimously passed Army Act Amendment Bill, the Pakistan Air Force (Amendment) Bill and the Pakistan Navy (Amendment) Bill 2020, regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and Chairman of Joint Chiefs of the Staff Committee.