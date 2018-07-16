Share:

LOS ANGELES:- Dominic Cooper insists it was ‘lovely’ working with his ex-girlfriend Amanda Seyfried on ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’. The 40-year-old actor and Amanda, 32, first met on the set of the 2008 musical movie ‘Mamma Mia!’ and started dating but their on/off romance ultimately came to an end until 2010. The pair were reunited for the new film playing married couple Sky and Sophie and Dominic insists it was wonderful to get to work with Amanda again, because they had remained friends despite their break-up. In an interview with UK TV show ‘Lorraine’, he said: ‘’It was lovely. We stayed in contact.