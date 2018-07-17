Share:

BADIN - The polio eradication drive to be launched from 6th to 12th of August. It was expressed by Badin Deputy Commissioner Asif Jan Siddiqui while presiding a meeting of district polio committee held in Darbar Hall on Monday.

He said that the polio teams should strive hard and work honestly to overwhelm the disease. He directed Badin DHO to monitor the polio teams so that each and every child could be provided polio drops.

The DC said that if any official committed negligence or carelessness inquiry to be conducted against them. He directed that focal persons of talukas to concern the assistant commissioner in connection of any matter or hurdle to the teams.

He also directed MOs of union councils and area in-charge to perform their duties punctually and honestly so that the polio could be eradicated from Badin.

Earlier, Badin District Health officer Dr Mehboob Ali Khuwaja briefed the DC about polio and measures taken to eradicate the disease. The meeting was participated by civil surgeon, focal persons of talukas, MOs of union councils, area in-charges, officials of different departments and representatives of NGOs.