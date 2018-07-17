Share:

Rawalpindi - A pregnant woman has died due to absence of a female gynaecologist and negligence of other paramedical staff at Gynae Department of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Gujar Khan, official sources disclosed to The Nation on Monday.

The paramedical staff had forced the attendants of the pregnant woman to bring a lavish dinner for them from a good restaurant instead of providing her instant medical care, sources said.

According to sources, a man named Abdul Rauf brought his pregnant sister-in-law Bushra Shehzadi from Barki Village to Gynae Department of THQ Gujar Khan for delivery of baby. However, the paramedical staff asked him to bring them a lavish dinner for the doctors from a nearby restaurant including mineral water bottles.

While the doctors enjoyed their dinner, Bushra suffered in pain and her family members insisted that she is provided medical care. Despite insistence, the paramedics did not allow the attendants to go inside the doctors’ room and later informed them about the death of Bushra Bibi.

The death sparked a massive protest by the family members of the deceased while the hospital administration called police to arrest the protestors. Police arrived at the hospital and took the protestors along with the dead body to police station, sources said.

Sources also claimed that Dr Sadaqat Aftab, the Gynaecologist, who was on duty, was not present in the hospital leading to the death of the pregnant woman.

MS Tehsil Headquarters Gujar Khan Dr Suhail, when contacted by The Nation, denied that a woman had died due to negligence of doctors or paramedical staff.

Medical Superintendent of THQ Gujar Khan has allegedly pushed the matter under the carpet in a bid to save the skin of female Gynaecologist and other healthcare assistants, sources added.

He added that a three member inquiry board has also been constituted to probe the allegations. He said he would take strict action against the gynaecologist and other paramedical staff if they are found guilty during inquiry.