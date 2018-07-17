Share:

­ATTOCK-PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Monday that the PPP is fighting for the elimination of social injustices, unemployment and poverty from society.

"Our sole objective is prosperity of the masses neglected in the past by those having vested interests," Bilalwal Bhutto Zardari was addressing a big gathering here in Pindigheb on Monday. "I am going to every city, village and town to convey the message of my grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and my mother Benazir Bhutto who sacrificed their lives for a noble cause," the PPP chairman declared.

He informed that the PPP government established 14 universities in Sindh while developed a foolproof system for free of cost medical treatment of the poor. "Enemies of this country want to marginalise the PPP but they will never succeed in their nefarious designs as the party has its roots in the public," Bilawal declared. He asserted that 0.8 million women belonging to poorest strata of society through BISP, 0.8 million poor women are among the beneficiaries of the BISP, adding that the PPP would register all the farmers and would provide them Kissan Cards, enabling them to get subsidises while their crops would also be insured.

Bilawal said that the PPP manifesto envisages financial betterment of the poor women who would be given interest free loans to make them a helpling hand for their families. "This program is already being practiced in Sindh and benefitting 1.5 million women," he pointed out. He maintained that his grandfather Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto nationalised different institutes, provided job opportunities to hundreds of thousands of people and empowered the people besides introducing effective land reforms.

Bilawal said that he is astonished to see the spirit of the party activists and emphasised upon the people to vote for PPP if they want the end to the prevailing injustices. He said that the PPP is the only political party which can serve the people with true spirit and rest of the parties are cheating on the public.

Bilawal Bhutto also claimed that he entered into politics not for coming into power but to resolve problems being confronted by the masses. He said that the PPP is not contesting elections against any political party rather it's fight is against social and financial injustices in the society. He said that if people want to see a better and prosper Pakistan then they must vote for PPP on July 25. He also requested the people to elect former state minister Sardar Saleem Haider and other candidates of the PPP to ensure real democracy.