Disney’s next film to hit the big screen is ‘‘The Lion King’’, a photorealistic remake of the classic 1994 movie that won an Academy Award.

The latest iteration of The Lion King , just like the original, focuses on Simba’s journey towards becoming the King of Pride Rock. Simba idolizes his father, Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone celebrates the arrival of the new cub. Scar, Mufasa’s evil brother and former heir to the throne is envious and tries to take over the Kingdom.

The battle between Simba and Scar is filled with ravage and betrayal, leading to Simba’s exile. With the help of his new pair of friends, Timon and Pumba, Simba will have to ‘‘Remember who he is’’ and fight for what is rightfully his.

The film is directed by Jon Favreau, and features a star-studded cast comprising of El James Jones as Mufasa, who voiced Mufasa in the 1994 original as well. Other stars include Beyoncé (Nala), Donald Grover (Simba), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Scar), John Kani (Rafiki), Seth Rogen (Pumba) and Billy Eichner (Timon).

The film’s consists of various songs, including a remake of the original song ‘‘Can you feel the love tonight’’. Other than that, Beyoncé’s ‘‘Spirit’’ has been released already.

The opening sequence shown in the trailer is one of the iconic moments, and has fans going gaga, as it resembles that of the 1994 classic. The film is laden with breathtaking visuals and shot-for shot recreations from the original movie.

The film will be released this Friday, i.e. on the 19th of July, 2019. It’s an emotional affair for most people who are now adults. Till then, all the 90’s kids, Remember who you are!