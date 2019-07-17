Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday at the PM Office.

During the meeting, professional affairs related to Pakistan Army and matters of mutual interests were discussed while they also pledged to take the country towards the path of development.

The two also exchanged views on improving the regional security for better relations with the neighboring countries and also discussed steps to counter terrorism.

Earlier, COAS appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for restoring regional peace that will lead to better trade connectivity. “We need to have greater regional connectivity amongst all neighbors for progress,” he added.

He said, “In difficult times, no individual alone can succeed unless nation comes together unitedly. It’s time to be a nation.”