QUETTA - Provincial Secretary Mines Zahid Saleem said yesterday that bodies of four miners had been pulled out from a coalmine during rescue operation in Degari, located in suburb area of Quetta. Eleven miners were trapped in the coalmine after accumulation of poisonous gas on Sunday night. Talking to APP, he said all available resources were being utilised to pull out the miners from the coalmine and investigation would be conducted against people responsible for the incident in order to bring them to justice.

“The miners were trapped on Sunday when poisonous gas accumulated in the mine that is 4000 feet deep,” he said. He said one miner was taken out alive from the coalmine during rescue operation and operation was underway to take out bodies of five other0 miners under supervision of Director General Provincial Disaster Management Authority (DG PDMA) Imran Zarkon.

He said rescue ambulances, medical team were also busy in rescue operation but personnel of rescue operation were facing difficulties due to accumulation of poisonous gas inside the coalmine while all out efforts were underway to pull out trapped colliers from it.

Mines Secretary Zahid Saleem said Balochistan Mines Association and mine workers also protested against the incident and demand action against responsible. Later, mine workers and its association ended their protest after holding successful dialog with administration in supervision of DG PDMA Imran Zarkon.

However, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan has also taken notice of the incident and directed to take every possible measures to rescue the coalminers.