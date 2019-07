Share:

SWAT - A man and his daughter drowned the Swat River while capturing a selfie here Monday evening.

According to the details, a tourist family from Karachi was on a tour of Swat to spen their vacations. On Monday evening at Bahrain valley, the girl named Arisha s/o Na­jeeb Shuja while taking selfie fell into the river. Her father Najeeb Shuja quickly jumped into the water to rescue her but due to heavy flow of water they swept away.