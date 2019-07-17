Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Basmati Heritage Association (PBHA) in collaboration of the Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD) recently arranged an awareness seminar named ‘Khuhaal Kissan’ for the promotion and preservation of basmati rice heritage of the country. Punjab Minister for Agriculture Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial speaking on this occasion appreciated the efforts of PBHA and assured that the government will continue its efforts for the improvement of rice sector and welfare of the farmers. Throwing light on various steps being taken by the Punjab government for the development of the agricultue sector, the Minister said that the rice is not only needed for our food requirement but it also helps the country to fetch foreign exchange through exports. He further said that various schemes have been introduced for bringing down the cost of production and increasing profit of the growers.

Pakistan Agriculture Coalition CEO Arif Nadeem addressing the farmers, spoke about farm mechanization through service provider model in Sindh and roadmap for taking rice exports from $2B to $5B. Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Marketing & Regulatory Authority (PAMRA) Naveed Anwar Bhindar also shared the benefits and future impact of PAMRA. Hundreds of rice farmers and key members of PBHA participated in the seminar. While moderating the Seminar, National Coordinator PBHA Imran Sheikh deliberated the challenges of rice sector especially basmati rice in Punjab. Convener PBHA Shahid Hussain Tarar shared the mission & objectives of PBHA and agreed action plan for promotion and preservation of Basmati rice in production and export. He further advised the farmers to adopt global rice standard of Sustainable Rice Platform (SRP) of UNE & IRRI for promoting resource efficiency and sustainability by ensuring food safety.