PESHAWAR - Pakistan Football Federation National Challenge Football Cup carrying Rs1.2million in prize money will be held here from July 19 here at Tehmas Khan Football Stadium.

Top 16 departmental teams and one team of the PFF Tigers will vie for the top honours in the event. Chairman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Football Association and PFF SVP Syed Zahir Ali Shah said that since 1979 the PFF National Challenge Football Cup was regularly being organized by the PFF but due to ongoing power war between two groups the National Cup was not held since 2008. He said to engage players from across Pakistan the decision was taken to have a national level event in Peshawar. Shah also said the winner team would be awarded Rs. 500,000 and the runner-up would get Rs. 300,000 while the team at third position would be awarded Rs. 200,000 as cash prizes. The winner of the fair play trophy would be awarded Rs. 70,000, best player Rs. 40,000, while best goal, best scorer, and best emerging players would be awarded Rs. 30,000 each.

He said all the arrangements have already been completed and with the help of Pakistan Football Referees’ Association, top referees would be invited to hold the matches.

He said two matches will be played each day.

Shah said so far no sponsorship contacted them for any support.