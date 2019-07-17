Share:

The Capital City Police Peshawar foiled a bid to smuggle huge quantity of narcotics to Punjab and arrested five drug peddlers including two women.

On a tip-off regarding narcotics smuggling, SP Cantt Ishfaq Khan directed police for snap checking of vehicles leaving the city. The police team headed by ASP Cantt Haider Ali and under the supervision of SHO Machni Gate police station Shehnshah and comprising ladies police stopped a suspected flying coach carrying wedding party at Warsak Road, Peshawar.

During the search of a vehicle, narcotics including 23-kilogram hashish, 27-kilogram opium and over three-kilogram heroin were recovered. The police arrested five people including two women. The police confiscated the recovered narcotics and have registered a case against the five arrested people.