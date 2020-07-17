Share:

China has applauded resumption of trade relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan after both the countries overcame impact of COVID-19 pandemic.

At regular media briefing in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Hua Chunying said China wants to see better relations between the two sides and economic growth of Islamabad and Kabul. She said we will like to play a constructive role in this regard.

The spokesperson said we are pleased to see Gwadar port and other CPEC projects playing a positive role and we will like to work with both Pakistan and Afghanistan to this end.

Pakistan has opened five key routes with Afghanistan for bilateral and transit trade over the past weeks to help war-ravaged Afghanistan boost trade.

These border crossings are now operationalized for 24 hours a day and six days a week to facilitate cross-border trade, which has been affected due to COVID-19 pandemic in both countries.

According to experts, Pakistan’s decision to open routes for Afghan trade is positive step and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor can greatly enhance regional connectivity and link Pakistan with Central Asia via Afghanistan.