Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday said that he has recovered from COVID-19 and has resumed his office activities from today.

Taking to Twitter, the foreign minister paid tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being the country's "backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication".

Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in office today post #COVID. I pay tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being our backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you. — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 17, 2020

"Thank you all for your good wishes and support. I am fortunate to be back in the office today post #COVID. I pay tribute to Pakistan’s healthcare and frontline workers for being our backbone in the fight against this pandemic with unyielding commitment and dedication. I salute you," the minister wrote on Twitter.

On July 13, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that he had tested positive for coronavirus and went into self-isolation.

The foreign minister joins, among many others,Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, both who tested positive but subsequently recovered from the coronavirus.