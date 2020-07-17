Share:

Real Madrid secured its 34th La Liga title Thursday by edging Villarreal.

French forward Karim Benzema scored the opener with a close range finish in the 29th minute.

In the 75th minute, Real Madrid was awarded a penalty.

Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema attempted a pass penalty but Benzema was in the box before Ramos touched the ball and the penalty was retaken.

Benzema successfully converted the penalty shot to double the lead to 2-0 in the 77th minute.

Vicente Iborra made it close with a goal for Villarreal in the 83rd minute.

In stoppage time, the home team's forward Marco Asensio scored a goal but it was disallowed by a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decision.

Real Madrid won its tenth game in a row for a total of 86 points and has a seven-point lead over second-place Barcelona.

Real Madrid clinched the title for the first time since 2017 and Sergio Ramos and Marcelo currently have 22 career titles each with Los Blancos.