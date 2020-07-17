Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday imposed Rs two million fine each on Secretary Interior and IGP Islamabad for not submitting report in a petition seeking recovery of a missing person Suleman Farooq.

In this matter, a single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani also imposed the fine on SP Investigation and SHO police station Lui Bher. The court also ordered departmental action against them.

Petitioner Professor Muhammad Sharif Chaudhari had moved the court for the recovery of his missing son Suleman.

Sharfi stated that his son Suleman Farooq, 27, is an electrical engineer and a graduate of University of Engineering, Taxila, and has recently completed his M.S. Electrical Engineering from the Institute of Space Technology (IST) Islamabad and was aspiring to join civil services.

He added that on 4-10-2019 at about 5:30 to 5:40 pm while Suleman was returning home after taking the tuition at Bahria Town Phase-3, he was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies from his car as seen in the CCTV footage of Bahria Town.

He further said that when the petitioner’s son did not return home he tried to contact his son on his mobile number but it was found switched off. Later in the night at 9:15 pm a phone call was received from a traffic warden who asked the petitioner to pick up Suleman’s car (RIA 8667) which he found abandoned at Islamabad Expressway. The petitioner continued that he searched for his son at all the hospitals, Edhi Centre and police stations of the city but did not find any clue about him. The petitioner then approached the Police Station Lui Bher and lodged FIR regarding abduction of his son.

He maintained that the detenue was seemingly abducted by some powerful organization which could easily breach and manage the security apparatus of Bharia Town by plying on vehicles without number plates.

Therefore, he prayed to the court that the respondents be directed to produce his son before this court, who on production. He requested the court that the respondents be directed to disclose the charge (if any), pending against the detenue before this court and the respondents, be proceeded against criminally on account of illegal detention and arrest of the petitioner’s son without due process of law.