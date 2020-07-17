Share:

Foreign Minster Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has stated that India sought to isolate Pakistan but it has now become isolated.

“ Inclusion of Iran in CPEC and peace in Afghanistan will benefit all. This is a jolt to India. India wanted to isolate Pakistan but it itself has been isolated”, he said this in a statement issued here Friday.

He observed Indian opposition is now criticising Modi government. Several Indian soldiers were killed and injured during tension between China and India. NEPAL parliament has presented demands through resolution.

No warmth in the relations between India and Bangladesh was there at the scale it existed earlier.