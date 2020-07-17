Share:

ISLAMABAD - Italian Ambassador to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa in Rawalpindi on Thursday, says a press statement issued by Directorate General of Inter Services Public Relations.

According to the statement, during the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and measures to enhance bilateral cooperation were discussed.

The statement said the Army Chief also offered the Italian Envoy all possible assistance in fight against COVID-19. The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s medical assistance and role for peace and stability in the region, said the press statement.