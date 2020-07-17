Share:

Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has directed Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to ensure supply of medicines in three days for treatment of patients suffering from deadly coronavirus.

During the hearing, the court said that no one even federal minister getting injection for the cure of the disease. Everyone is facing difficulties due to shortage of medicines, it remarked.

The court further strictly ordered the concerned department to provide medicines to the hospitals. We cannot be silent on this matter, the judge stated.

The reaction came after Pakistan confirmed 49 deaths in a single day by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 259,999. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 5,475.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 2,085 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.