Share:

Mardan - The district administration on Thursday lifted Smart lockdown from three areas in Mardan city after reduction in Covid-19 cases, a notification issued by the Deputy Commissioner said.

According to the notification, smart lockdown was imposed on 30th June in three areas including Mohabatabad, Pirano Daga and Karwan Road due to IPS reported from these hot spots. Now these areas population had completed their respective normal quarantined period and no single new case had been reported, therefore the district administration lifted the smart lockdown in these areas.

Meanwhile Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Abid Wazir on Thursday inspected Model Cattle Market at Chamtar established for Eid-ul-Azha. The DC was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Naik Muhammad. Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Sarfraz Khan, XEN Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) Mardan were also present on the occasion. The TMO gave a detailed briefing to the deputy commissioner regarding all facilities provided in the cattle market.

While visiting various parts of the market, ehe DC said that walkthrough gate of disinfectant spray should be installed at the entrance of the market and chlorination should be done on daily basis. The DC said that necessary facilities would also be provided to the traders as well as the people visiting the market.

The Deputy Commissioner directed TMA Mardan to complete all arrangements at the Model Cattle Market within two days. He said that sale and purchase of cattle would be only allowed in the registered cattle markets in Mardan including Chittar Main Model Cattle Market, Baghdad, Bukshali, Shahbaz Garhi and Toro Cattle Market while sale and purchase of cattle at any unregistered cattle market and other places would be not allowed.