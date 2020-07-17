Share:

Accountability Court in Islamabad on Friday has written a letter to registrar at Karachi branch for indictment of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari in Thatta water supply reference on August 4.

Concurring to points of interest, orders have moreover been sent to name legal agent for distinguishing proof of Asif Zardari on the day of arraignment.

Islamabad court has encourage requested to orchestrate video interface procedures for the previous president and 13 other accused. National Responsibility Bureau (Seize) Karachi has too been entrusted to guarantee Zardari’s appearance on Admirable 4 at any cost.

In December 2019, previous president Asif Ali Zardari was discharged on restorative grounds after an responsibility court in Islamabad issued partitioned robkars [mandamuses] within the Stop Lane Estate Company and the cash laundering through fake bank accounts cases against him.

The charges within the most recent case middle around affirmations Zardari washed endless sum of cash through suspect bank accounts and companies.

NAB is conducting investigations in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) report with directions to investigate and file references. Zardari has repeatedly dismissed allegations he had a hand in the scheme.

Never popular and always shrouded in controversy, Zardari -- who was once jailed for 11 years for corruption -- stepped down from the president office in 2013. But he has continued to serve as co-chairman of the opposition PPP.