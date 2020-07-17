Share:

LAHORE - Directorate General of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab conducted an online training workshop of Rawalpindi division on ‘Sports, Fitness and Unique Lifestyle’ on Thursday. Over 100 district and tehsil sports officers and coaches from across the province attended the online training workshop, where Sports Physician and Nutritionist Dr Nabeel delivered a lecture on the topic of ‘Sports, Fitness and Unique Lifestyle’. Dr Nabeel said fitness has great significance in sports. “Players should chalk out a routine for exercise and do different exercises in separate sessions.” Secretary Sports Punjab Ehsan Bhutta inaugurated the workshop and said these workshops are being conducted in a bid to follow precautionary social distancing measures due to prevailing COVID19. “District, tehsil sports officers and coaches from across the province must avail this golden opportunity and improve their skills and performances.”