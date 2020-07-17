Share:

MULTAN - City district government has decided to establish local camp office of South Punjab Secretariat at Metro Bus Project Building, Chungi No.9.

Official sources said on Thursday that Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) South Punjab issued direction in this regard to complete two floors with parking area of the building sharp in a couple of month.

DC Amir Khatak called building’s contractor and consultant to complete construction of said floors with parking area in not more than stipulated timeframe. Rest of construction would be completed in next phase, said DC. Director Engineering Nazeer Chugtai, consultant’s representative Haider Abbas and building’s contractor were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that all required funds were provided to Multan Development Authority (MDA). He said the government rather wanted to improve infrastructure of the entire city.

Meanwhile, DG of MDA said under-construction building of Command & Control Center of Metro Bus System had consisted of seven floors including its basement. He said MDA had all funds required to complete the building. He assured that no hindrance would let come in completion of the building, also development work was continued at fast pace.