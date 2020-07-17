Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was warmly received by provincial ministers and notables during his visit to Loralai.

Talking to them, Usman Buzdar assured to help solve the problems of citizens of Punjab living there in collaboration with the Balochistan government.

He announced that opportunities for trade collaboration will be exploited as the minerals can change the destiny of the area. He said peace and harmony are a prerequisite of development as peace promotes development.

He commended the services of security agencies for maintaining peace in Balochistan and added that federal and provincial governments are doing worthwhile steps to put Balochistan on the road to development.

“We are striving for the peaceful solution of tribal clashes. We visit for the promotion of bilateral relations and intend to further promote trade relations with Balochistan”. He announced a state-of-the-art vegetable market will be set up in DG Khan to facilitate the farmers of Balochistan and cold storage will also be set up along with a new truck stand.

Visits of the chief minister and ministers of Balochistan to Punjab are always a source of happiness, he added.

Also, provincial ministers of Balochistan paid tributes to Usman Buzdar adding that Punjab was the only province which had supported Balochistan in every crisis. Bilateral relations are improved and interprovincial harmony is enhanced after Usman Buzdar has become the Chief Minister, they added