SWABI: Speaker National Assembly (NA) Asad Qaiser lauded the unparalleled sacrifices of Pakistan Army which have restored the peace in the country.

“We salute the sacrifices of Pakistan Army for the restoration of peace in the country. The entire nation including me is standing shoulder-to-shoulder with our armed forces,” said Asad Qaiser while addressing a public gathering in Swabi.

The PTI leader said that few elements with the help of other countries are doing negative propaganda against the state, adding that the entire nation stands along with Pak Army .

Asad Qaiser added: “Those who are doing propaganda against the state on social media wants to create anarchy but all we want is peace in the country.” NA speaker rejecting the propaganda of depriving ‘Pakhtoons’ of their basic rights said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) government has provided more representation to ‘Pakhtoon’ community. NNI