Share:

LOWER DIR - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Sunday said due to wrong policies of the incumbent government economy of the country had been put on ventilator which may collapse anytime. The JI leader said half of the federal cabinet members were corrupt who looted the country with both hands from time to time.

He expressed these views while speaking at a press briefing at a local hall after JI leadership convention held here at Zwal Baba Timergara.

JI central deputy general secretary Bakhtiar Maani, provincial deputy chief and JI parliamentary leader in KP Assembly Inayatullah Khan, district chief Aizazul Mulk Afkari, district Upper Dir chief Hanifullah advocate former MNAs Sahibzada Muhammad Yaqoob Khan, Sahibzada Tariqullah, former KP finance minister Muzaffar Said advocate, JI provincial secretary information Sohaib Kaka Khel, former MPA Saeed Gul and all JI local leaders were present on the occasion.

“The government wanted to run away from FATA elections but we won’t let it happen,” Mushtaq Ahmad said adding JI wanted accountability across the board but the NAB seemed to have been taking dictations from the government as its chairman had said on record he wished to file reference against defence minister Parvez Khattak but he was worried about his fragile health.

Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said JI will join hands with opposition parties and legal fraternity against government if legal reference was filed against Justice Qazi Faez Isa. He said the country was faced with internal threats more than external ones.