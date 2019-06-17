Share:

HAFIZABAD-Activists of PPP on Sunday staged a protest in front of Press Club Hafizabad against the arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur.

Led by PPP founding member and former DBA President Muhammad Arshad Mehind, founding member Muhammad Yaseen Sandhu, Syed Musaddaq Hussain Ghaznavi and others, hundreds of the party activists shouted slogans against the government. They advised the rulers to stop victimisation of the opponents in the name of accountability. They also condemned the government for “what they called” presenting anti-people budget which made the lives of common man absolutely miserable. They said that the rulers have ruined the country’s economy and its policies would push the common man to starvation. They demanded withdrawal of unjustified taxes and release of Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur immediately.

TIPU GANG SMASHED

The Vanike Tarar, Kassesay, Pindi Bhattian and Kassoki police have conducted targeted operations yester night and smashed Tipu gang of dacoits by arrest 31 criminals. The police also seized large quantity of drugs, firearms and stolen articles from the criminals.

According to a press release issued by the DPO office, Tipu dacoit gang had been involved in numerous cases of dacoity, burglary and thefts since lo