Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday has said that Pakistan Railways is taking steps towards regional connectivity through rail for development in the region.

Talking to Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda in Islamabad, today, he said Pakistan Railways is establishing Quetta-Taftan rail network .  

The minister said Japanese companies should benefit from business opportunities in Railway locomotive factory Risalpur and Carriage factory Islamabad.

He invited Japan to be a partner in the projects of high-speed railway trains from Rawalpindi to Lahore and Karachi to Hyderabad.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said Pakistan desires to benefit from Japanese technology and skills.

The Japanese ambassador said his country wants to become a partner in Pakistan Railways and hoped that new projects will bring modernism in Railways.

He said there is great potential to enhance trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Japan.