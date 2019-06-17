Share:

UPPER DIR - A boy was shot dead by unidentified people in Serati area while two women fell from a chairlift over river Panjkora in Patrak locality and their bodies were retrieved by the locals here on Sunday.

A boy Rafiullah son of Shair Rahman had gone missing from home for the last two days and his dead body was found by his family in the nearby hills after which, they informed the Dir police.

The police reached the area and took the body to the District Headquarters Hospital Dir and registered a case against unknown people. Besides, two women identified as Mahal Bibi wife of Bahadar Khan and Sadaqat bibi wife of Habibullah residents of Sherngle fell from a chairlift and were washed away in Panjkora river.

The locals after hectic efforts retrieved the bodies near Anarkon Bridge and later on handed over to their respective relatives. The chairlift was already faulty.