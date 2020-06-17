Share:

LARKANA - Larkana Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Nooman Siddique in a notification issued here Tuesday has ordered sealing of twelve mohallas(localities) of Larkana and Ratodero Talukas in Larkana district for a period of seven days ( June 17 to June 23, 2020) to prevent / slow down spread of coronavirus, in the larger interest of the public.

The order issued under Section 3(3) Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 on the recommendations of the District Health Officer Larkana in view of the rapid increase in the cases of coronavirus in these two talukas, sealing of twelve muhallas shall come into force with effect from June 17, 2020 and shall remain sealed for seven days till June 23, 2020.

These twelve muhallas of Larkana and Ratodero Talukas, are Khichi Muhallah Larkana, Shahi Bazar Larkana, Bundar Road Larkana, Main Bus Stand Larkana, Barra Alam Road Ratodero, Beaf Market Ratodero, Jalbani Muhallah to Hotel of Moor Shah Ratodero, From gate of Peer Bux Ghanghro to Habib Bank including Bazaar Road Ratodero, Resham Gali (from Bachal Shah House to Dag Tallab Masjid) Ratodero, Main Railway crossing to main Bazaar road towards Naudero city and Larkana road, Allah Wala Chowk Naudero and Main Baza Naudero.

In the notification, the Police and Rangers officials were directed to restrict movement of persons in these areas, ensure adherence of public to SOPs issued by the Home Department/ Health department, Government of Sindh and take action against delinquents who were found in violation of this notification for proceeding under section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and other relevant provisions in this regard.

Medical stores, small grocery stores and truly essential services are exempted from this notification.

‘Sale of plasma is forbidden‘

Chancellor of Jamia Binoria International Mufti Muhammad Naeem Tuesday said blood donation was permissible but its sale was forbidden in Shariah so as the plasma. He, in a statement, urged upon the masses to donate plasma for saving the lives of patients infected with novel coronavirus.

He said there was nothing better than the precaution to deal with coronavirus. He said the number of COVID-19 cases was increasing day by day in the country due to the carelessness.

He proposed to follow the Shariah in letter and spirit as it would help fight the deadly virus.