ISLAMABAD - A moderate earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale on Tuesday jolted several parts of the country including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Swat, North Waziristan, Nowshera, Swat, Mansehra, and Abbottabad. The National Seismic Monitoring Centre in Islamabad recorded the depth of the earthquake at 112 kilometers, and its epicenter at the Tajikistan. The tremors were felt in several parts in the country. However, no loss of life or property was reported from any part of the country so far, a private news channel reported.