ATTOCK - The spike in coronavirus positive cases keeps on escalating inAttock as positive cases kept pouring in at hospitals of the district. According to health officials, seven new cases were reported in the district raising tally to 323. Two persons also succumbed to novel coronavirus in Attock on Tuesday raising death toll due to virus in Attockto 15. According to health authorities, two persons aged 55 and 78 years were under treatment at district headquarters hospital. District health officer surveillance and preventive DrAsadIsmaeel said both the persons were laid to rest by anti-corona taskforce s per COVID-19 protocol in local graveyard under supervision of teams of health, police and local administration.

According to District Attock focal person for Covid-19, Dr Asif Arbab Niazi, among new cases four belong to tehsil Jand, one each to Pindigheab and Attock city. He added that the number of suspected cases also increased in the district to 2903 while screening of as many as 6484 persons has also been carried out so far.

He said that result of as many as 341 suspects of the area is awaited. He said that at present 13 positive patients are under treatment in different hospitals and out of 243 positive patients, as many as 173 are home isolated adding that those under treatment at different hospitals or home isolated are stable.

Moreover, three persons who died of COVID-19 out of district were also buried in Attock by health officials. According to health department, Inspector Muhammad Yaseen Khan- a resident of Bassia village Hazro who was deputed in Rawalpindi Police succumbed to COVID-19 in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and was buried in Hazroteshil of Attock.

Separately, 58-year-old employee of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) who was residing in Rawalpindi and died due to COVID-19 was buried at his native town in Pindigheb town of Attock. While a resident of Hazro who succumbed to coronavirus in PIMS Islamabad was also buried in Hazroteshil of Attock. Dr. Ishfaq Mian, District Emergency Officer Attock said that both the deceased were buried by corona task force of Rescue 1122 as per COVID-19 protocol in the presence of police and other security agencies.

District Health Officer Surveillance and Preventive DrAsadIsmaeel informed that so far safe burial of as many as 27 persons who were either COVID-19 positive or suspected patients who died in other cities were buried in Attock by corona task force of the district including seven in Hazro, six in Attock city, five in Pindigheab, four in Jand and three in Fatehjang.