LAHORE - The Karachi Hockey Association (KHA) received yet another breakthrough when the floodlights installed by the Sindh government at the KHA Sports Complex were tested recently. Four towers with each containing 16 lights of 2,000 volts have been installed at the complex. These lights were switched on with the help of a 300Kv generator, which was also provided by Sindh government. The installation of floodlights will help players play the national game in the evening as well and also help hockey excel. It is pertinent to mention here that the KHA Sports Complex has become the fourth hockey ground of Karachi to have floodlights, the other three being Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium, Iftikhar Syed Hockey Academy and Dr MA Shah Hockey Academy. It may be recalled that the KHA Sports Complex was in a dilapidated condition and misused for a long time before the incumbent office bearers came into power. Noted former Olympians Samiullah Khan and Hanif Khan are the back bone of KHA Sports Complex and groom promising players from time to time. The KHA is working under the patronage of Vice Admiral (R) Syed Arifullah Hussaini, who is the patron-in-chief while Dr Syed Junaid Ali Shah is the president. Meanwhile, KHA secretary Syed Haider Hussain has thanked the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah for his whole-hearted support to the national game.