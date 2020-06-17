Share:

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India’s Hindutva agenda and intransigence will destroy peace and security in the region.

In a statement on Wednesday, he said China made utmost efforts to resolve the border issue with India peacefully, but India continued construction in the disputed territory, rejecting China’s concerns.

The minister said India’s intransigence led to a spat on the 9th of this month, which has turned into a blood clash. He said over 20 Indian troops have reportedly been killed, which is an unusual incident. He said this happened because of the Hindutva philosophy of the Indian government.

He said China has a principled stance. He said 3500-kilometer long area of Tibet and Ladakh is a disputed territory between China and India, and if India thinks that it will be able to occupy it, it will not be acceptable for China.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Pakistan has rejected India’s unilateral steps on August 5 last year and China has raised objections over them.

The foreign minister said Pakistan is a peace-loving country and desires peace in the region. He said our efforts for Afghan peace process are before the world.

He said if India believes that its aggressive posture will influence anyone, it is mistaken. He said we offered to resolve all issues with India through dialogue, but it was not responded.