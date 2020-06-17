Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govern­ment amid the increasing threat of Covid-19 has approved reopen­ing of the tourism sector under the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

According to the official doc­uments, the foreign tourists vis­iting Pakistan will have to go through the process of testing before visiting tourist resorts in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, the hotel adminis­tration is given the responsibility for implementation of SOPs and social distancing measures among the masses while coming to the tourist spots in the province.

As per the direction of the KP government, the temperature of all the people coming to guest houses or hotels will be checked and the vehicles used by the tour­ists will too be sanitised through anti-coronavirus spray.

The documents released by the KP government further show that single room of hotel will be giv­en to not more than two guests and double room will be given to not more than four guests; add­ing that the tour operators and hotel administration will be re­sponsible for informing the tour­ists about the SOPs, precautionary measures and available health­care facilities at nearby hospitals from tourist spots.