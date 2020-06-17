Share:

FAISALABAD - A young mason was electrocuted in an under-construction house at Sheikhupura Road in the area of Mansoorabad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Tuesdayat 33-year-old mason Ghulam Mustafa, son of Muhammad Hafeez, was busy in work at an under-construction building in Mohallah Ashraf Abad when he accidentally touched an iron rod with an electricity line.

As a result, he received an electric shock and died on-the-spot before getting any medical assistance.

The body was handed over to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities.